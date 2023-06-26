Some of the cast of Westmere School's production Jack and the Beanstalk.

Westmere School chose Jack and the Beanstalk — but not as you know it — as its biennial production this year. This alternates annually with a Grandparents’ Day Celebration.

The whole school was involved with the production, helping backstage, with costuming, music, and sound. All the kids were singing, dancing and acting.

“The main Jack and the Beanstalk narrative ran through the whole show, which went in all sorts of crazy and silly directions,” said principal Phil Walker. “It had our own flavour to it, a Westmere one.

A dance number in Westmere School's production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

“The kids were right into it. There was a dress rehearsal last Thursday, with another couple of rural schools invited to come along. Then there was a matinee on Friday, then the production on Friday night, Monday, and Tuesday. Over the four community performances we will have performed in front of nearly 900 people,” he said.

There are 223 pupils on the roll in 10 classrooms, and that has beenconsistent over the past few years.

“The school is zoned, people choose to come out here, we get quite a lot of interest which is great and that tells us we must be doing a pretty good job, with quality teachers and support staff.

“There are eight schools zoned in Whanganui. This year the zoning process is held in September and October, with enrolments confirmed by October 18, for a 2024 start. We’ve got lovely kids here, it’s a great environment,” he said.

Westmere School is 126 years old, originally being only one classroom. “The image of the school has always been solid, being semi-rural, only a couple of kilometres outside of Whanganui.

“There are a lot of kids from farming families, but with the amalgamation of farms, the roll is increasingly being ‘topped up’ with urban kids.

“The school environment is great. We’ve got a bike track, nature walk, our own swimming pool (which is unusual these days because of costs,) an awesome hall, beautiful facilities, a massive playground, and two playground climbing areas.

“The kids climb trees, and ride bikes and scooters every day. We just let kids be kids — with some parameters and guidelines, of course! If children are happy at school and want to come to school then we’re on the right track,” he said. The school’s motto is: Piki Ake te Poutama (Building Future Leaders Today — the environment, teaching, and values all support this kaupapa.

Westmere School had a concrete-based Astroturf put in a year ago, funded by the Ministry of Education from a special fund, costing $170,000.

This is used for sports such as hockey, physical education, and netball, and can be used in winter instead of on the grounds and is a great asset.

“We are currently working through classroom upgrades, with all 10 needing refurbishment. Two have been completed and the three junior classes are next on the list,” said Phil.

Westmere School principal Phil Walker is in his eighth year.

Phil is in his eighth year as principal at Westmere School. He started teaching in 2004 with his first posting to Whanganui Intermediate. Then he became deputy principal at Churton School (Aramoho) followed by three years as principal of Fordell School and now Westmere School. “I love my job, no day is the same. I work with lovely tamariki and great people,” he said.



