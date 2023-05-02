Sam Howard-Tawhara (pointing at camera) has never played a show in his home town before. Photo / Maeve O'Connell

Wellington hip-hop is taking over Whanganui for one night only.

Rapper and former Whanganui resident Sam Howard-Tawhara heads the eight-piece collective Gallery, who play at Porridge Watson this month.

Howard-Tawhara, who attended Whanganui City College and Whanganui High School, said not many people knew he rapped back then.

“Well, maybe my mum did.

“Basically, I changed everything I was doing and dove into performing arts. I was really sports orientated during college but, by the end, it was all drama, music or dance.”

He had been a massive hip-hop fan since he was a kid.

“I remember being in the car with my dad and rapping along to Eminem with him, but it wasn’t until I was 19 or 20 that I wanted to make it a career. I’ve been all in ever since.”

He began studying music at Whitireia and formed Gallery in his second year.

“A friend of mine had an assessment and a group of us played with him. I just said ‘This is really fun, want to start a hip-hop band?’,” Howard-Tawhara said.

“Now, four years down the line, here we are.”

The group has released two singles — Conscious Cafe and Miami Vice — with a three-track EP on its way.

Howard-Tawhara said performing hip-hop with a live band made things “a little bit more special”.

“Every aspect you hear on stage is coming from us right then and there, as opposed to maybe having tracks and a DJ.

“It’s us creating at the same time.”

Simply making a living from music was the group’s goal rather than “fame and riches”, he said.

“We just have to work together as a collective.

“There is so much competition out there in the music industry and I don’t see why, as musicians, we don’t all help each other to get to the top.”

Six of the collective will make the trip to Whanganui, along with opening act Don Bizzy.

Musically, the group drew from many genres, from jazz to reggae, Howard-Tawhara said.

The group was made up of various cultures as well, he said.

“I really pride myself on writing music that represents indigenous people and indigenous culture.

“Our main kaupapa is bringing people together. What’s unique about our music is it can cater to so many demographics of people.

“When you’re at a Gallery show, everyone is having a good time and it doesn’t matter if you don’t know the person next to you.”

The Porridge Watson show will mark the first time Howard-Tawhara has performed in Whanganui.

“My grandparents and aunties and uncles are still there, and heaps of cousins will come along to the show I’m sure.

“It’s also my birthday, so what better time to come home?”

Gallery and Don Bizzy play at Porridge Watson on May 27.