Atawhai and Annie Karanga-Tims with daughter Kamaia, 2, and newborn son Niwha, whose birth weight was 13.4lb. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui parents Annie and Atawhai Karanga-Tims knew their expected baby would likely have a healthy birth weight - but they didn’t expect him to weigh more than 13lb.

Baby Niwha was born at Whanganui Hospital on Monday, February 26, by caesarian delivery and tipped the scales at a healthy 13.4lb (6.07kg).

His sister Kamaia, 2, weighed 9lb at birth and their mother was expecting her new baby to be of similar weight.

“I had a good pregnancy although I was quite sick during the first trimester and I expected the baby to be a decent size but not 13lb.”

Midwife Stevie Love, Karanga-Tims’ lead maternity carer (LMC), said Niwha’s birth weight also surprised her.

“I had to ask hospital staff for bigger nappies for Niwha because the newborn nappies didn’t fit him.

“He’s wearing size 3 nappies made to fit 6-month-old babies.”

Annie said the newborn clothing she had ready for Niwha was also too small for him.

“Everyone has been so helpful - Stevie and the LMC team have gathered things for us and the hospital staff have been amazing.”

Maternity ward staff said there were no recent records of 13lb babies delivered at Whanganui Hospital and none could remember having delivered a baby that size.

The average newborn in New Zealand weighs about 7lb 8oz (3.4kg).

It’s possible Niwha may have set a record for Whanganui; however, a Wellington baby, born in 2017, tipped the scales at 16lb (7.39kg).

Despite being tired, Annie said she was delighted with her new son, who was making excellent progress.

The whānau were looking forward to taking him home on Thursday afternoon.

