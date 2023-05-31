Fifty Five owner Caitriona Davies says ongoing unseasonable temperatures may have a major influence on the fashion industry. Photo / Bevan Conley

Warmer, drier temperatures and a delayed winter chill in Whanganui could be influencing a shift in fashion, as clothing stores plan ahead for changes in the climate.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said in the months of April and May, the weather in Whanganui had been trending a few degrees above average, with some hot days - such as an April high of 25.6C.

“The beginning of May was very warm with daily temperatures above 20C or around 20-24C,” Owen said.

Caitriona Davies, owner of Whanganui fashion store Fifty Five, said if the unseasonable temperatures persisted in the future, it may have a major influence on any decisions made on buying and sales in the fashion industry.

“The changes to the seasonal temperatures would definitely be something to consider when buying for winter 2024 this August,” Davies said.

Recycle the Label Owner Liberty Bracegirdle said she had observed that shoppers’ purchases were impacted by the weather of the day rather than monthly trends.

“When it’s warm outside you don’t look for a massive woolly jumper,” Bracegirdle said.

“The weather does definitely influence what people buy on the day-to-day, unless they’re looking for a specific item.”

Bracegirdle said she had noticed some shoppers would stock their entire winter wardrobe in summer to catch the end-of-season sales, but many stuck to traditional seasonal patterns of buying.

“Everyone shops differently.”

Andersons Menswear and Noire clothing stores owner Darrell Smith said his winter range was becoming “slightly lighter” and more “trans-seasonal”.

“We’re slowly moving that way as our climate gets a bit warmer but nothing drastic, because we still get very cold blasts that make the winter stuff desirable,” Smith said.

Wolves in Chic Clothing owner Polly Cleverley said the “small and eclectic nature” of her boutique women’s clothing store meant it was not necessary to follow a seasonal model.

“The fact we’re not being thrown into the midst of winter right now is a relief to me and I’m enjoying the many women who come in still looking for a variety of clothing,” Cleverley said.

Cleverley said operating with a smaller range meant she would not be affected in the future by changes in the climate.

“If I was trying to be mainstream like other clothing retailers, I would be up against the same criteria but I make a point of running it differently so I can survive in a small way.”

Dimocks Homestore owner Nigel Bishop said their sales of blankets and winter bedding had gone as expected so far this year.

“It’s still been fairly steady for what we would expect for this time of year and we are selling as normal,” Bishop said.

“Once we’re in May, then the sales pick up.”

Owen said the northerly winds and moist, warm air coming down from the subtropics had led to warm, dry conditions in Whanganui.

“Also the clear skies above Whanganui have meant more sunshine than the northern parts of the country.”

Owen said last weekend Whanganui was the warmest place in the country, with a high of 23C in the city.