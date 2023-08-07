Kings Ohakune general manager Stu Robinson. Photo / Bevan Conley

Protective measures spared a historic Ōhakune motel, bar and restaurant from severe damage following an early morning fire.

Fire crews from Ōhakune, Raetihi, Waiōuru, National Park, Taihape and Whanganui responded to a fire at Kings Ohakune just before 3am on Sunday.

Around 50 guests were safely evacuated and taken to Turoa Lodge for shelter.

Kings general manager Stu Robinson said the installation of fire protective measures prevented major damage from occurring.

“It’s not a huge amount but it’s a fair bit of damage,” he said.

The preventative measures included putting in fire-protective GIB plasterboards and implementing fire columns and fire stops in between floors and over pipes to make it more difficult for the fire to spread.

“Because we put those fire protection measures in it wasn’t a flaming inferno, it was all smouldering timber.”

The fire still damaged the wall and part of the roof of the boiler room, with damage in a couple of rooms above.

However, Robinson said it could have been much worse considering the age of the building.

“We were very lucky those fire protective measures have slowed things right down.

“For a 110-year-old building that’s all made of timber to still be 99 per cent structurally sound is very good,” he said.

The motel’s accommodation units are separate from the main building where the fire took place, so they are back in operation with guests returning to the grounds.

Robinson had planned to have the restaurant and bar open for Monday night, but the smell of smoke had lingered from the boiler room opposite the bar’s fireplace.

“There’s still an odour that we’re not comfortable with having guests in, so our bar and restaurant will be closed [Monday night].”

A builder was brought into the main building to assess the damage and how long it will take to repair.

“It will take him a few days because he’s got to replace charred framing, a window and some exterior weatherboards,” Robinson said.

“It’s not huge, we’re talking about probably a 20 by 30 metre space of wall that needs to be reframed.”

The wall had pipes and wires running through it which needed to be replaced, but plumbers and electricians had been brought in to refit the wall and plan on how to finish the replacement.

Repairs were planned to be completed by the end of the week.

