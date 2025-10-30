Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘We are the microcosm’: Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe welcomes historic new council at Pūtiki Marae

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe celebrated the diversity of the new Whanganui District Council, which includes its first Māori ward councillors. Photo / Tuakana Te Tana

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe celebrated the diversity of the new Whanganui District Council, which includes its first Māori ward councillors. Photo / Tuakana Te Tana

Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe has begun his second term celebrating what he called a “reflection of our community” – a new council that includes the district’s first Māori ward councillors.

Tripe, councillors and community board members were sworn in on Thursday afternoon at the ancient riverside Pūtiki Marae.

“I believe

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save