Whanganui mayor Andrew Tripe has begun his second term celebrating what he called a “reflection of our community” – a new council that includes the district’s first Māori ward councillors.
Tripe, councillors and community board members were sworn in on Thursday afternoon at the ancient riverside Pūtiki Marae.
“I believewe can make decisions that balance the interests of fiscal prudence against ideas and aspirations that translate into good decision-making for the betterment of Whanganui,” Tripe said at the meeting.
“We are the microcosm and reflection of our community.”
Tripe welcomed Whanganui District Council’s Māori ward councillors Julie Herewini and Geoff Hipango, and new general ward councillor Mike Hos, before congratulating nine returning members: Michael Law, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Kate Joblin, Rob Vinsen, Charlotte Melser, Glenda Brown, Philippa Baker-Hogan, Peter Oskam and Ross Fallen.
“For all of you to be re-elected is rare and a statement: the community has said we are doing a good job and have given us the confidence to continue Whanganui’s momentum,” he said.
Tripe has yet to appoint his deputy mayor, saying he had spoken with all 12 elected members over the past two days and would take the next few weeks to consider the role. He would also review the council’s governance framework for the next three years.
He outlined his key priorities: keeping rates low, strengthening community cohesion, delivering 1000 new homes through a housing trust, enabling infill development and boosting the local economy.
“If you look at the results from the mountain to the sea, Ruapehu and Whanganui have supported Māori wards,” Hipango said.
“It was an endorsement from a community wanting to see Māori representation around the council table.”
He said his work as a councillor would build on an earlier oath to serve his people.
“Our uncles graduated us from particular taonga and asked us: who do you belong to, who do you represent and who are you in service of? It was always meant to be about the people.
“And then the people would watch you, to ensure that what you said was aligned to the actions. It should be about transparency and accountability. Make no mistake, I will be held accountable. I look forward to that.”
Tripe was sworn in by interim chief executive Barbara McKerrow and presented with the mayoral robe and chains. His wife, Carolyn Nicklin, received the mayoress’ chains.
Half of the new council – Law, Chandulal-Mackay, Joblin, Melser, Herewini and Hipango – took their oath in te reo Māori.
Whanganui Rural Community Board members Jack Bullock, Brian Doughty, Quentin Handley, Daryn Te Uamairangi and David Wells were also sworn in, with Bill Ashworth and Charlie Anderson to take their oaths later.
