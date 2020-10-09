Website of the Year

Whanganui Chronicle

Waverley's Ngā Rauru investment entity buys Waitotara tourist venue Ashley Park

3 minutes to read

Hayden Potaka chats to Deanna Winiata, on a visit to Billy the Ashley Park donkey. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

The investment arm of Waverley-based iwi Ngā Rauru has bought Waitotara tourist venue Ashley Park, which will become its first eco-tourism venture.

The iwi intends to add cultural experiences to its attractions in future.



