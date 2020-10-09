Waverley's Ngā Rauru investment entity buys Waitotara tourist venue Ashley Park

Hayden Potaka chats to Deanna Winiata, on a visit to Billy the Ashley Park donkey. Photo / Bevan Conley

The investment arm of Waverley-based iwi Ngā Rauru has bought Waitotara tourist venue Ashley Park, which will become its first eco-tourism venture.

The iwi intends to add cultural experiences to its attractions in future.

The 22ha property changed hands on July 29, with karakia from local hapū Ngāti Ruaiti. Also present was former owner Wendy Pearce, whose free-admission open day on July 26 was well attended.

The property includes a large house, a cottage, two motel units overlooking a small lake, a powered campground, a bunkhouse with kitchen, aviaries, fenced animals, a mini-putt golf course, a museum, a tearoom, a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Visitors can choose from many attractions. Photo / Bevan Conley

It is near Tutahi Church and Tauranga Ika Marae on the Nukumaru Straight, where other land still in Māori ownership is leased out.

The new owner is Kii Tahi Ltd, the tribe's investment arm. It has three trustees, Hayden Potaka, Michael Walsh and Arohaina Owen.

Ngaa Rauru's Treaty of Waitangi settlement was in 2003, and the iwi's asset was worth more than $40 million now, Potaka said.

Kii Tahi Ltd also owns Kaitahi - The Native Superfood Company that makes frozen smoothie drops, and Kii Tahi Nursery & Land Care which is based at Waio-o-Turi Marae. It has a joint venture with Mike Everly's mānuka honey business, Bees & Trees.

Ashley Park is now having some maintenance work done, to comply with health and safety standards. It's open to visitors, and was reasonably busy on a sunny day during the school holidays.

Deanna Winiata and Ike Katene are two of those working there. Kii Tahi is looking for long-term managers and Ngāti Ruaiti is to decide how to structure the organisation.

The large homestead at Ashley Park will be rented out. Photo / Bevan Conley

The 1952 homestead is empty and will be rented; visitors to the park will be directed away from it. The pool would be open in summer, Potaka said, and the teashop should be open in a month.

In future the iwi intends to add cultural experience, with kōrero, waiata and kai all integrated into farming life. Eco-friendly farming is also being considered.

Potaka has his own tourist venture, the refurbishment of the Adventurer II riverboat, for use as a venue for Māori-infused dining experiences. He hopes to have the boat in business this summer.

He lives in Whanganui and works part-time for the Palmerston North-based Central Economic Development Agency (CEDA).