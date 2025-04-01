Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Waverley firefighters trained for medical emergencies in rural Taranaki

Whanganui Chronicle
Firefighters are used to being at an emergency scene but being equipped with medical skills will allow them to better support ambulance staff. Photo / NZME

Firefighters in Waverley are being trained to provide a medical response in critical situations for the community in South Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency NZ volunteer firefighters in Waverley can now be dispatched to serious and life-threatening medical emergencies, working alongside Hato Hone St John ambulance crews.

While Hato Hone St John is the lead agency for all medical calls, the collaboration with firefighters will strengthen emergency response in rural and remote areas, where immediate care can make a crucial difference.

Fire and Emergency NZ Taranaki district manager Dave Utumapu said seven volunteers in the Waverley Volunteer Fire Brigade had been trained as first responders in March.

“Because we have a volunteer fire brigade in Waverley, our firefighters are usually the closest emergency service and the first ones on the spot anyway,” Utumapu said.

He said the community was already used to seeing firefighters at medical incidents but the training would equip them with “essential patient assessment and treatment skills”.

“They will carry a first response kit, including an automated external defibrillator, to provide immediate care while an ambulance is on its way.

“This can make all the difference to patients’ chances of survival in a serious medical incident.”

Hato Hone St John area operations manager for Whanganui/Ruapehu Liz Garmey said the new unit would significantly improve response times for critical patients.

“Ambulance crews responding from Whanganui or Hāwera can take comfort in knowing that trained first responders are on the scene providing care before they arrive,” Garmey said.

“In serious emergencies, every minute counts, and having Fire and Emergency first responders available will improve patient outcomes.”

People should continue to call 111 and request an ambulance in a medical emergency.

