Firefighters are used to being at an emergency scene but being equipped with medical skills will allow them to better support ambulance staff. Photo / NZME

Firefighters are used to being at an emergency scene but being equipped with medical skills will allow them to better support ambulance staff. Photo / NZME

Firefighters in Waverley are being trained to provide a medical response in critical situations for the community in South Taranaki.

Fire and Emergency NZ volunteer firefighters in Waverley can now be dispatched to serious and life-threatening medical emergencies, working alongside Hato Hone St John ambulance crews.

While Hato Hone St John is the lead agency for all medical calls, the collaboration with firefighters will strengthen emergency response in rural and remote areas, where immediate care can make a crucial difference.

Fire and Emergency NZ Taranaki district manager Dave Utumapu said seven volunteers in the Waverley Volunteer Fire Brigade had been trained as first responders in March.

“Because we have a volunteer fire brigade in Waverley, our firefighters are usually the closest emergency service and the first ones on the spot anyway,” Utumapu said.