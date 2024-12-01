“The difference between those models is almost negligible.

“It’s a matter of dollars per year … compared to massive benefits for Ruapehu and Rangitīkei because of spreading out the greater costs that some of our neighbours have.”

Stewart said any decision to work with neighbouring councils would therefore be for the wider environmental and operational benefits it would bring.

“I strongly encourage you to consider those.”

Under the Government’s Local Water Done Well policy, the council must choose a proposed water services delivery model and develop a water services delivery plan.

It has been exploring regional and sub-regional delivery options, as well as the option to go it alone.

While the Government has not mandated amalgamation, it encourages collaborative regional approaches.

Stewart said financial modelling for each of the delivery options has been updated and will be presented at a meeting on December 10, when councillors will decide on their preferred delivery model for public consultation.

The models being considered include:

• Continuing with an in-house business unit

• A single council CCO (council-controlled organisation)

• A multi-council CCO with the maximum number of councils from the Manawatū-Whanganui region

• A multi-council CCO or shared service arrangement with Rangītīkei and Ruapehu District councils.

The Government was driving a tight timeframe for the changes, Stewart said.

It is a legal requirement for the council to decide and consult on its proposed delivery model and develop, adopt and submit a water services delivery plan by September 2025.

This will mean public consultation in the first part of 2025.

The committee also received feedback from a communications campaign in October that aimed to ensure communities were aware of the new requirements and what they might mean.

Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe said the feedback showed the importance of water quality and affordability to the community.

The information-sharing campaign resulted in 200 comments received via several platforms and more than 500 people actively participating in an event, viewing online content or providing a comment.

The feedback was largely about water quality and costs, rather than the delivery model for water services.

Many community members expressed confidence in the current water supply system, although there were concerns about water hardness and calls for wider use of rainwater tanks to improve affordability and resilience.

Tripe said public consultation would be critical.

“As we work to finalise our approach, we remain committed to transparent, evidence-based decision-making that reflects the best interests of the Whanganui community.

“We’re planning to consult widely with our residents in early 2025. As well as community feedback, we must show that the delivery of water services is financially sustainable and meets new regulatory standards.”

The formal consultation process is expected to begin in March or April 2025 with a final water services delivery plan adopted following the consultation period.

Stewart told the committee that over the next 12 months water regulator Taumata Arowai would introduce new wastewater standards and the Commerce Commission would begin regulating investment and pricing in the sector.

Greater compliance requirements were also expected from Taumata Arowai and Horizons Regional Council.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air