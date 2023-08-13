The Whanganui Daffodil Rally for Cancer will take the form of a 'Sunday Drive' this year.

The Wanganui Vintage Club’s annual event to raise funds for the Cancer Society returns this weekend.

Club secretary Frank James said the Daffodil Rally would take the form of a ‘Sunday Drive’ and will start and finish at the clubrooms on Patapu St in Whanganui East rather than the forecourt at the War Memorial Centre this year.

“The club is not as well-resourced as we have been in previous years, and we are also short of people to help out with organisation, so we’ve scaled things back in order to get as much as we can for the Cancer Society,” James said.

“This year, we are asking participants to come along for a Sunday Drive to support the Cancer Society and meet at the clubrooms.”

James said everyone, in any type of vehicle, is welcome to join in for a $10 fee per car, with all proceeds going to the local Cancer Society, which supports residents in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Waimarino.

There will be a short safety briefing at 1.20pm before the first cars head away at 1.30pm.

“The drive will end at the clubrooms for the prizegiving, followed by the presentation of the Daffodil Day Rally Shield,” said James.

“Local businesses have donated some excellent prizes, and Wanganui Motors has been especially generous with prize donations.”

James said one lucky driver would still be taking home the Daffodil Shield and it would be a great day.

The Wanganui club is one of 18 vintage car clubs holding Daffodil Day events nationwide to support their local Cancer Society branches.

Money raised on Daffodil Day goes towards support services, health promotion programmes and life-saving cancer research.

