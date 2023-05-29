Wanganui Tramping Club’s Waitahinga Trails mark 10th birthday

The hug tree is a popular feature on the Waitahinga Trails.

The Waitahinga Trails, developed by the Wanganui Tramping Club, marked their 10th anniversary in May. In honour of two past members, club members planned, cut and signposted tracks, some short and some more fitness-orientated. They are maintained by the club to create an open space close to Whanganui for the health and well-being of walkers, dogs on leads and runners.

About 15 club members gathered to mark the anniversary including Basil Hooper whose vision led to the creation of the trails. The area, the Whanganui District Council’s largest exotic and native reserve, is situated less than an hour’s drive from the city. It is closed on Tuesdays for pest control and also the months of July and August.

The club’s weekend programme for June features a four-day crossing of the Aorangi Forest Park over King’s Birthday weekend — the first time the club has done this in many years. A second overnight tramp is to Waiaua Gorge Hut in Te Papakura o Taranaki (formerly Egmont National Park).

The full weekend programme for June is:

June 2-5, Fri-Mon: Aorangi crossing, leaders Shane and Lyneke.

June 3, 4 or 5, Sat, Sun or Mon: Marton Sash and Door track, leader Dorothy.

June 10, Sat: Club quiz, leader Dave.

June 10 or 11, Sat or Sun: Old Coach Road, leader Shane.

June 17-18, Sat-Sun: Waiaua Gorge Hut, leaders Dave and John.

June 24 or 25, Sat or Sun: Peter Grant’s Hut, leader Esther.

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on June 1, 15 and 29 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on June 8 and 22. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting is on Tuesday, June 6, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30pm. It will feature an illustrated presentation by club member Mike Miller on tramps on the Rees-Dart and Young-Wilkin tracks he led in February. All welcome.



