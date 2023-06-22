The last rays of the sun touch the top of the Taranaki maunga while a tramper watches from Waiaua Gorge Hut.

One of the joys of going into our bush parks is to marvel at the amazing peaks. Stay overnight at a hut and you may be lucky enough to watch the brilliant colours as the dying rays of the sunset touch the mountain tops.

Those on a Wanganui Tramping Club trip this month to Te Papakura o Taranaki (previously Egmont National Park) were privileged to experience this at Waiaua Gorge Hut this month.

The WTC group spent two days in the park and saw only three other people — underlining the fact that if you avoid busy places like North Egmont, Dawson Falls or Whakapapa Village, you can experience the quiet and bush ambience for which we go to our national and forest parks.

The club will venture into both Te Papakura o Taranaki and Tongariro National Parks in July as well as run farm, beach and urban walks.

The club’s weekend programme is:

Sat, June1, Oskam’s farm, leader Allan; potluck meal, leaders Suzanne and Robert

Sun, June 2, Turakina Beach, leader Laurel

June 8 or 9, Sat or Sun, lunch at Waingongoro Hut, leader Adrian

June 14-16, Fri-Sun, Mangaturuturu Hut, leader Shane

June 22 or 23, Sat or Sun, Palmy wander, leader Pam

June 29-30, Sat-Sun, Snowcraft course, leader Mike

Make all inquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on July 13 and 27 for the TT1 group and shorter ones for the TT2 group on July 6 and 20. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. Because some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on their trips. For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz

The next club meeting, on Tuesday, Jul 4, at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30pm, will feature an illustrated presentation on a recent trip by club members around Mt Ruapehu. All welcome.



