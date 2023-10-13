Wanganui Jockey Club operations manager Bret Field says horse owners will benefit from Entain's deal with the TAB. Photo/ Bevan Conley

In its milestone 175th year the Wanganui Jockey Club is hoping “tough times” for the club are over.

Operations manager Bret Field said the Wanganui Jockey Club started as a military camp in 1848.

“The guys had nothing to do so they started racing horses and the club was formed.”

Now the racing club has up to 250 members.

One thing has remained the same during all that time: the club has never shifted from its original venue.

There used to be a lake out the front of the racecourse, based on a replica of Lake Manapouri, and a fire in 1997 burnt down the grandstand and led to the revamped function centre being built.

Field said jockeys no longer belonged to the club, but it had kept the original name.

“Back in the day racing was it. If there was a race day in town, every man and his dog was there, but now you’ve got such a range of other sports and entertainment it’s really been spread.

“It’s been tough times.”

Earlier this year, a deal between Entain and the New Zealand TAB put a cash injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the New Zealand racing industry.

It had come at a crucial time for the sport as racing in Australia and New Zealand was declining, Field said.

“That cash injection has put us back on the incline to grow again.”

The grandstand and function centre of the Wanganui Jockey Club. Photo/ Bevan Conley

The Whanganui Cup prize has shot up to $65,000 in winnings, whereas last year the prize was $50,000.

Owners who previously weren’t receiving many dividends back from winning races were now “potentially going to make some money”.

Previously, the owners of only four horses in each race received a payout, but this has been widened to the first 10.

“You could have an average horse but get more money back now as an owner. There’s more money in the whole industry because of Entain’s involvement.”

Field said the cost of maintaining and running the large grounds of the Wanganui Jockey Club was a challenge, and smaller racing clubs were finding it harder and harder.

“It’s still hard going because racing is a tough game.”

To celebrate 175 years, the Wanganui Jockey Club is hosting a race day on November 25 and Cup Day on December 2.

There will be a parade involving ex-champion racehorses such as Bulginbaah and four-time Melbourne Cup contestant Who Shot Thebarman, as well as members of the Pony Club and equestrian Olympians.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in heritage/vintage outfits as prizes will be on offer for the best-dressed.

The Wanganui Jockey Club is expecting a turnout of 3500 to both events, with 1200 tickets sold already.

There will be no door sales on Cup Day with only online ticketing available for both events at: https://wjc.flicket.co.nz/

