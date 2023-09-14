(Left to right): Competition judge Nigel Sinton (Ōwhango) and maiden finalists Jack McKinnon and Cat (Rangiwhahia), Daniel Beveridge and Tess and Anita Lamb and Ziva from Te Kūiti.

The Wanganui Centre held its annual Tux Yarding Challenge over the weekend of September 9-10 at the Ōhingaiti Sports Domain, with 240 dogs competing over the three days and 18 finalists going head-to-head in the run-off for the top prize on Sunday.

After a gloomy cold day on Thursday, the weather improved, with beautiful sunny spring days throughout the competition. The convenor of the event, Wayne Falkner - ably assisted by Josh Brennan and their team - did a good job of keeping things flowing.

The Henderson family provided the sheep. Well-grown shorn ewe hoggets, they were a handful at times, but engendered some really entertaining and spectacular dog work! Emma Brennan did a wonderful job catering for everyone over the four days, with Josh manning the barbecue at lunchtime. It was very much appreciated by all.

Nigel Sinton from Ōwhango, a judge at the event, had a good initiation into his first Tux judging job.

A transtasman trial was held in conjunction with the Tux event. Wanganui Centre’s Gavin Drake judged on Thursday and Brenda O’Leary judged on Friday and Saturday.

The three Whanganui trialists who made the final: Wayne Falkner and Roz, from Marton; Garry Walker and Lou, from Kimbolton; Wade Clare and Ace, from Hunterville.

Wayne Falkner and Roz penning for third place.

Wayne and Roz placed third in the final, guaranteeing them a spot in the North Island Tux semifinal at Taupō in December, but they will not take their place as Wayne will be judging that event.

Winning duo Barney and Trixie.

Octogenarian and very popular and experienced dogman Barney Strong, with Trixie from Taupō, won the event two points clear of the next competitor. Guy Peacock and Scrap were the top qualifiers with 99 points. The pair ended up coming seventh overall, but Guy will go through to Taupō having placed second in the final with Chief, and Chris Baker and Burn from the King Country will also go through to Taupō, moving up because Wayne and Roz won’t be competing.

Barney Strong from Taupō and Trixie penning for the win.

Two Wanganui lads made the final of the maiden event, along with Anita Lamb from Taumaranui. Daniel Beverage and Tess won that section; Jack McKinnon, who farms at Rangiwahia, was second with Cat, and Anita Lamb from Te Kūiti was third with Ziva.

Former Wanganui Centre competitor Guy Peacock with Scrap, who was the top qualifier with 99 points, penning in the final for seventh place.

The Raetihi Tux Handy Dog Trial is the next event on the dog trial calendar, taking place at Papahau Station, Matahiwi Track on September 8 and 9, and heading into the following weekend, the annual Taumaranui Tux Yarding Challenge starts on Friday, September 15.

Daniel Beveridge penning with Tess to win the maiden section.

Ōhingaiti Open results:

1 B Strong & Trixie 98.5; 2 G Peacock & Chief 96.5; 3 W Falkner & Roz 96; 4 C Baker & Burn 95.5; 5 P Williams & Guide 94; 6 J Wilson & Wally 92.5; 7 G Peacock & Scrap 92; 8 G Wellington & Shamus 91.5; 9 L Jecentho & Zap 89; 10 S Tahau & Ice 88.5; 11 B Bruce & Ruby 88; 12 C Baker & Ned 87.5; 13 D Schofield & Sweep 86.5; 14 G Wellington & Rachel 76.5; 15 H Ingles & Lou 75; 16 S Whiteman & Reign 68; 17 G Walker & Lou 64; 18 W Clare & Ace 51.5.

Maiden man/woman and dog

1 D Beveridge & Tess 93; 2 J McKinnon & Cat 88.5; 3 Anita Lamb & Ziva 72.5.

Transtasman

Thursday: G Wellington & JLo 87.5; 2 G Wellington & Shamus 86; 3 G Strawbridge & Tarn 83. Maiden dog: B O’Leary & Kobe 75.

Friday: C Baker & Burn 91; 2 B Bruce & Ruby 90; 3 B Gilbert & Joe 88. Maiden dog: Maryanne Barry & Sam 87.

Saturday: L Jacentho & Rob 89; 2 J Foss & Bindi 84; 3 B Milner & Tom 80. Maiden dog: B Milner Tom 80.