Finalists class1: L. Patterson, C. Johns, C. Journeaux, M. Williams, A. Ryan. and judge Rob O'Sullivan.

The Raetihi Collie Club hosted the Wanganui Centre Championships along with their club trial last weekend (February 23-25), a busy three days with a total of 483 dogs competing over the four courses.

Finalists class 2: C. Johns, G. Martin, P. London, G. Drake, M. Williams, with judge Andrew Savage.

Both the hunt courses and the shorthead course are on Gordon Chan’s property, with the longhead on the Rowe family farm a few kilometres south of Raetihi on the Parapara road. All four courses were in magnificent order, and the sheep worked well over the three days.

Finalists class 3: J. McAlley, H. Thompson, A. Von Pien, judge Tom Manson, and Craig Johns.

Club stalwart Merv Williams had a stellar weekend with Flash winning the open shorthead, placing fifth in the open longhead, winning the centre shorthead by a seven-point margin and placing second in the centre longhead, the stuff dreams are made of.

Merv Williams and Flash penning for the win.

An amazing effort considering Flash had a major ligament injury last year and wasn’t expected to recover.

Finalists class 4: R.H. McKay, A. Kirkpatrick, J. McAlley, H. Wilson, with judge Jono Neilson.

Young Gavin Martin, also a Raethi club member, was fourth in the open shorthead with Chief and fifth in the centre run-off in that event. This was Gavin’s first time in a centre run-off. Merv’s Flash and Gavin’s dog Chief are litter relations.

Merv Williams and Flash, winners of the class 2 open and centre.

Team Raetihi didn’t stop there with all four centre titles going to club members. Craig Johns won the centre long head with Jill, Merv and Flash the shorthead; Craig Johns also won the zig-zag hunt with Clay and Hamish McKay took out the centre straight hunt with Duff, with Raetihi club members dominating the minor placings too.

Gavin Martin and Chief, first in the centre run-off class 2.

Hamish Thompson, from the Parapara-Makirikiri club, spoiled the party a little by winning the open zig-zag hunt, and Graham Wellington, former Wanganui centre competitor, won the open longhead with Shamus, an event that Graham has won on many occasions over the years with various dogs.

Craig Johns and Jill, centre winners class 1.

Peter London, from the Paparangi club, followed up his win at Paparangi on the long head with Rush, making the centre shorthead run-off and placing fourth.

Craig Johns and Clay, centre winners class 3.

It was a great weekend of dog trialling — Fiona and her team in the cookhouse did a wonderful job catering on the three days.

Hamish Thompson and Brew, open winners class 3.

The next trial in the centre takes place this weekend at Mataroa.

Peter London penning with Rush had only seconds left.

Results: Open Class 1: 1, G Wellington Shamus 95.5; 2, A Ryan Mist 95.25; 3, L Gratten Ash 95; 4, L Patterson Chomp 94; 5, M Williams Flash 93.

Intermediate: A Ryan Mist 95.25 Open/Maiden L Patterson Chomp 94

Class 2: 1, M Williams Flash 93.75; 2, S Murphy Edge 93.5; 3, N Sinton Devil 92; 4, G Martin Chief 91.75; 5, G Drake Baldy 91.5.

Intermediate: G Martin Chief 91.75. Open/Maiden K Oliver Rick 87.5.

Class 3: 1, H Thompson Brew 97.5; 2, C Johns Sally 97.25; 3, A Von Pien Gear 97; 4, C Johns Clay 96.75; 5, J McAlley TJ 96.5.

Intermediate: A Von Pien Gear 97. Open/Maiden A Von Pien Gear 97.

Class 4: 1, A Kirkpatrick Toke 97.25; 2, H McKay Duff 97; 3, H McKay Mayhem 96.5; 4, H Wilson Tune; 5, J McAlley TJ 95.5.

Intermediate: A Kirkpatrick Toke 97.25. Open /Maiden B Weeks Warrick 95.

Gavin Martin and Chief in the drive.

Wanganui Centre Championship aggregates:

Class 1:1, C Johns Jill 185 ;2, M Williams Flash 181.5; 3,A Ryan Mist 181.25; 4, C Journeaux Lace 170.25. 5, L Patterson Chomp 149.

Class 2: 1, M Williams Flash 186.75; 2, C Johns Jill 179; 3, G Drake Baldy 178; 4, P London Rush 177.25; 5, G Martin Chief 158.25.

Class 3:1, C Johns Clay 194.25; 2, C Johns Sally 192.25; 3, J McAlley TJ 188; 4, H Thompson Brew 187.5; 5, A Von Pien Gear 184.

Class 4: 1, H McKay Duff 194; 2, H McKay Mayhem 191.5; 3, A Kirkpatrick Toke 191.25; 4, J McAlley TJ 185.5; 5, H Wilson Tune 183.

Hamish McKay and Duff, winners centre class 4.



