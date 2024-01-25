The BAC Strikemaster jet was one of the open day's most impressive features.

The BAC Strikemaster jet was one of the open day's most impressive features.

A few Wanganui Aero Club members assembled at 6am on Sunday morning to prepare for the open day.

Air Chathams DC3 flights were all full.

By 9am we were ready and opened the doors to a deluge of folk - 3000-plus visitors over the day.

A De Havilland Venom vintage jet.

We were full-on up until 2pm, when we were able to let our eftpos machine cool down and have a rest.

Open day attendees check out the Sling Aircraft display.

The highlight of the day was the display of two vintage jets. The De Havilland Venom and BAC Strikemaster wowed the crowd. A couple of Tiger Moths and Austers also attracted attention.

Proudly on display was a 1942 De Havilland DH 82a Tiger Moth.

Wanganui Aero Club flew a formation of three aircraft over the airfield and over the town, which was a very tidy flying display.

A Diamond DA42 aircraft used by the Pilot Academy at Whanganui.

A Harvard, aka Texan, was busy all day and spent Monday morning giving adventure flights. Air Chatham’s DC3 flights were all full.

The Air Tractor 502XP has an 867-horsepower engine.

What a fantastic day it was, with thousands of happy Wanganui people.

There was a display of model aircraft in the hangar.

There are plenty of photos on social media.