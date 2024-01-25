A few Wanganui Aero Club members assembled at 6am on Sunday morning to prepare for the open day.
By 9am we were ready and opened the doors to a deluge of folk - 3000-plus visitors over the day.
We were full-on up until 2pm, when we were able to let our eftpos machine cool down and have a rest.
The highlight of the day was the display of two vintage jets. The De Havilland Venom and BAC Strikemaster wowed the crowd. A couple of Tiger Moths and Austers also attracted attention.
Wanganui Aero Club flew a formation of three aircraft over the airfield and over the town, which was a very tidy flying display.
A Harvard, aka Texan, was busy all day and spent Monday morning giving adventure flights. Air Chatham’s DC3 flights were all full.
What a fantastic day it was, with thousands of happy Wanganui people.
There are plenty of photos on social media.