Wakefield Street Bridge in Whanganui East. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Wakefield Street Bridge in Whanganui East is on its last legs, and heavy vehicles could speed up its demise.

It currently has a maximum weight restriction of 4500kg - with a maximum axle loading of 2500kg - and is due to be replaced in the 2024/25 financial year.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said vehicles weighing far over the allowable limits had been recorded using the bridge in the last few months.

“Follow-up action has been taken where the company or individual vehicle has been identified,” the spokesperson said.

“Signs stating these vehicle restrictions are clearly displayed on either side of the bridge.”

A speed limit of 30km/h is also in place.

Design work for the replacement was under way, the spokesperson said.

“If your vehicle exceeds either of the weight or axle limits, you must use the alternative route available via Eastown Road.”

According to a report from the council’s growth projects contractor, Robert Sneijders, the bridge was constructed in 1954 using second-hand timber - sills, studs and beams - for the major components.

“A structure of this type would normally have a material life of 50 years,” the report said.

“Regular testing of the bridge over the last 20 years has confirmed that it is at the end of its life.”

There were “a significant number of beams suffering from considerable decay”.

The report said the cost of the replacement was around $3 million, with 60 per cent - $1.8m - funded by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

A recent traffic check showed 1800 vehicles cross the bridge on an average weekday.

“Permanent closure of the bridge - no replacement - would result in all vehicles having to divert to the level crossings at Holyoake Street and/or Poutini Street,” the report said.

“In addition, more vehicles will be diverted on to quiet residential streets and minor junctions trying to access Anzac Parade.”