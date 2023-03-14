Students and Waimarino Shears committee members at a shearing course at Te Pa Station near Raetihi. Photo / Supplied

Students and Waimarino Shears committee members at a shearing course at Te Pa Station near Raetihi. Photo / Supplied

The push is on in Waimarino to encourage people to join the shearing industry.

The Waimarino Shears committee last weekend held a shearing course, with the main goal to develop the skills of up-and-coming shearers and woolhandlers and to encourage more people into the industry.

More than 30 people took part in the course, which taught wool-industry-specific skills in fitness, health and nutrition, financial preparedness, animal handling, grinding, gear maintenance and shearing.

Waimarino Shears president Turi Edmonds said the kaupapa for the course was to grow the future of the industry, while also encouraging young people to enter the shearing show on Saturday in Raetihi.

“Having 30 students keen to learn how to shear tells me that our industry is in great hands,” Edmonds said.

“Historically, shearing shows and shearing courses like ours have suffered low attendance, particularly in the lower grades such as novice, junior and intermediate.”

Shearing shows had been challenged by low numbers and the course aimed to help address that.

“More importantly though, it’s about getting rangatahi [youth] involved in the industry with the hope that the skills they learn today can be applied in the real world – when one day perhaps they land a full-time job in the shearing shed,” Edmonds said.

“While the roles in the shearing shed can be picked up on the job, today was purely about learning, without the added pressure of making a tally – or shearing a large number of sheep in a small amount of time. Being able to take the time to learn from the experts provides a great platform for the students to learn some hands-on skills.”

The course was held at Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation’s Te Pā Station, 20km south of Raetihi, which Edmonds said was special in a number of ways.

“Te Pā Station has become a popular shearing venue, having hosted world-record-setting events in the past. To welcome up-and-coming shearers to this place is therefore quite a treat. It’s also important to acknowledge the whakapapa [genealogy] connection a large majority of today’s students have to their ancestral lands – all of this made for a spectacular day. Thanks to Jimmy Doolan and the wider Ātihau team at Te Pā for their support.

“The success of our show is, in a large part, thanks to the support we get from our partners. Ātihau-Whanganui Incorporation are a key partner and we thank them for their ongoing support of our show, and indeed our industry. Thanks, too, to Sport NZ for their support.

“I’m excited by the future of our industry and know that students from today’s course are now equipped with the skills necessary to grow sustainable employment outcomes for them and their whānau.”

The Waimarino Shears will be held at the Raetihi Showgrounds on Saturday, March 18. For more information visit www.waimarinoshears.com.