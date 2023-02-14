Waimarino A&P Show gearing up to be spectacular day out

Equestrian events will run all day at the Waimarino A&P Show.

The Waimarino Agricultural & Pastoral Show is coming to Raetihi with equestrian events, world-class woodchopping events and the best crafts and produce in the region.

Society president Angela McCoubrie said the show would be a fantastic day out and well worth a drive for families. The show is on Saturday, February 18 at the Waimarino Showgrounds.

“All the rides will be free this year, and the $5 admission fee will cover children and adults for entry to the rides,” she said.

“We know a lot of families are doing it hard, so we want to make it affordable for everyone to come along and have a great time.”

World champion woodchopper Jack Jordan will demonstrate his impressive skills.

Jordan, from Taumarunui, was a first-time competitor at the world championships held in Vienna last year, and brought home the Stihl Timbersports World Trophy.

“We’ve been holding the woodchopping at the Waimarino show for the past six years,” McCoubrie said.

“Jack and his brother Shane have been great supporters, and it’s fantastic to have Jack back as the world champion this year.”

The grand competition at the A&P Show offers significant prize money, and McCoubrie said it was anticipated competitors would come from Australia and the South Island.

Woodchopping champions will be giving it their all at the 2023 Waimarino A&P Show.

The produce shed at the show will feature the Bev Hiscox Memorial Flower Show, with growers of beautiful blooms competing to win prizes in around 70 categories.

There will be home industries competitions for fibre arts, hard materials, upcycled items and flax weaving, as well as baking and preserves.

The agricultural section will feature entries for the best fruit and vegetables, and there will be children’s competitions in several categories as well as a photography competition for the best autumn-themed photo.

“There are so many great activities for children this year,” McCoubrie said.

“As well as the outdoor fun, there will be activities inside the marquee, with a scavenger hunt and giant Jenga.”

McCoubrie said the organising committee had put a lot of thought into providing shade and keeping people safe from too much sun exposure.

“Over the winter, we planted 10 elm trees around the showgrounds,” she said.

“We are thinking long-term and we want to ensure the long-term success of the show, which has been running since 1911.”

Local vendors would have a large number of stalls at the show, and McCoubrie said there would be a small petting zoo where children could meet some friendly farm animals, including dogs, a miniature horse, pigs and chickens.

The Waimarino A&P Show will offer many options of indoor and outdoor activities for children. Photo / Supplied

“There will be some great food on offer, including an Argentinian barbecue,” McCoubrie said.

Equestrian events range from pony rides for children to showjumping championships.

Events will begin with the pony ring at 9am on Saturday, and the schedule includes opportunities for everyone from novice riders to seasoned professionals to win prizes throughout the day.

“The A&P Show is on Saturday only, but the equestrian events will continue on Sunday with jumping and training class competitions,” McCoubrie said.

“Entries for equestrian events closed on February 10. Late entries will be accepted, but they will incur a modest late fee.”

McCoubrie said the show had some fantastic sponsors, and more were always welcome.

“We are also always on the lookout for more great volunteers and welcome anyone interested to get in touch.”

Waimarino A&P Show: Saturday, February 18 at Waimarino Showgrounds, 26 Parapara Rd, Raetihi. Visit waimarinoshow.com for entry information.