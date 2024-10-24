Advertisement
Waimarino and Whakapapa Fire Brigade volunteers honoured for years of service

Pete Pehi (left) and Neil Ranford were two of eight volunteer firefighters recognised at a ceremony in Ōhakune.

Eight Ruapehu District firefighters have been honoured for their years of voluntary service.

A ceremony was held in Ōhakune on October 19 to recognise the work of the Waimarino and Whakapapa Fire Brigades members.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton and wife Annette attended to thank the volunteers for their dedication.

“Volunteers like these are a very special type of person,” Kirton said.

“They commit to ongoing training, remain available 24/7, and respond to not just fires but also car crashes and other distressing incidents. Their work is both physically demanding and emotionally taxing.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton delivers a speech at the Waimarino and Whakapapa Fire Brigades Honours Night.
Eight members of the brigades were awarded for their service, including Neil Ranford who has 30 years’ service, Pete Pehi, who has completed more than 12 years, and Heni Butler who has more than 16 years’ service.

Pete Pehi (left) and Heni Butler have a joint 28 years of service as volunteer firefighters in the Ruapehu District.
“These individuals go above and beyond, making a significant personal sacrifice in terms of their time and energy to protect and serve their communities,” Kirton said.

The members of the Waimarino and Whakapapa Brigades who were awarded for their service were:

  • Pete Pehi: Waimarino two-year silver bar for nine years, and a two-year silver bar for 11 years. In June 2025, he will complete 13 years of service.
  • John Chapman: Waimarino three-year certificate, five-year medal and two-year silver bar for completing seven years of service. In October 2025, he will complete nine years of service.
  • Clark McCarthy: Waimarino three-year certificate, five-year medal, two-year silver bar for seven years’ service, a two-year silver bar for nine years, and another two-year silver bar for 11 years. In December 2025, he will complete 13 years of service.
  • Neil Ranford: Whakapapa two-year gold bar for 27 years, and another two-year gold bar for 29 years. Whakapapa gold bar for 12 years, and gold bar for 28 years’ service. The gold bars have been added to his Long Service Good Conduct Medal ribbon. In September 2025, he will complete 31 years of service.
  • Heni Butler: Waimarino and Whakapapa two-year silver bar for 13 years, and two-year silver bar for 15 years. Long Service Good Conduct Medal nominated for 14 years’ service. In August 2025 Butler will complete 17 years of service.
  • Anna Atchley: Whakapapa three-year certificate.
  • Sam Highet: Whakapapa three-year certificate.
  • Katie Snowden: Whakapapa three-year certificate.
