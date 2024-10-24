Pete Pehi (left) and Neil Ranford were two of eight volunteer firefighters recognised at a ceremony in Ōhakune.

Eight Ruapehu District firefighters have been honoured for their years of voluntary service.

A ceremony was held in Ōhakune on October 19 to recognise the work of the Waimarino and Whakapapa Fire Brigades members.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton and wife Annette attended to thank the volunteers for their dedication.

“Volunteers like these are a very special type of person,” Kirton said.

“They commit to ongoing training, remain available 24/7, and respond to not just fires but also car crashes and other distressing incidents. Their work is both physically demanding and emotionally taxing.”