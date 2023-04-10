Volunteers urgently needed in Whanganui

Whanganui Volunteer Centre

Volunteer Whanganui supports 98 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Radio Operator

Activity Assistant

Eco Warrior Sorter Extraordinaire

Kai Whakapai/ Cleaner

Workshop Assistant/ Bike Mechanic

Library Shelver

Indoor Bowls Coach Assistant

Van Driver

General Handy Man

Special Olympics Committee Assistant Secretary

Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistants

Assistant Swimming Coach

Diabetes Board Members

Deck hand Waimari

Night Crisis Line Worker

On Call Dial the Newsreader

Bowls Facilitator

Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River

Basketball Coach

Studio Assistant

City Mission Gardeners

Delivery Driver

Visiting Older People

Swim Club Co-ordinators

Walking Tour Guide

Shuttle Cleaner

Walking Companion

Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East

Retail – Op Shop Gonville

Alexa (Voice) Support Person

Community Centre/ Library Assistant

Gardener

Market Assistant

Committee Member/ Administrator

Hostel Hand

Telephone Operator

Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

Driver

Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator

Health Shuttle Driver

Health Shuttle Assistant

Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

Meals on Wheels Driver

Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

Wanganui Community Patrol

Tram Conductors/ Motorman

If you are interested in any of these Volunteer positions please call us or come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, “The old post office building” Whanganui

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430, email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit the website for current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz



