Volunteers needed

Volunteer Whanganui supports 98 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies – Volunteer Whanganui

· Radio Operator

· Activity Assistant

· Eco Warrior Sorter Extraordinaire

· Kai Whakapai/ Cleaner

· Workshop Assistant/ Bike Mechanic

· Library Shelver

· Indoor Bowls Coach Assistant

· Van Driver

· General Handy Man

· Special Olympics Committee Assistant Secretary

· Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistants

· Assistant Swimming Coach

· Diabetes Board Members

· Deck hand Waimarie

· Night Crisis Line Worker

· On Call Dial the Newsreader

· Bowls Facilitator

· Basketball Coach

· Studio Assistant

· City Mission Gardeners

· Delivery Driver

· Visiting Older People

· Swim Club Co-ordinators

· Walking Tour Guide

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East

· Retail – Op Shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Community Centre/ Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Assistant

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please call us or come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, “The old post office building”, Wanganui.

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.


