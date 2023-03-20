Volunteers needed urgently

Volunteer Whanganui supports 98 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers.

Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies – Volunteer Whanganui

• Activity Assistant

• Eco Warrior Sorter Extraordinaire

• Kai Whakapai/Cleaner

• Workshop Assistant/Bike Mechanic

• Family Fun Day Assistant

• Library Shelver

• Indoor Bowls Coach Assistant

• Van Driver

• General Handy Man

• Special Olympics Committee Assistant Secretary

• Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistants

• Assistant Swimming Coach

• Diabetes Board Members

• Deck hand Waimarie

• Night Crisis Line Worker

• On Call Dial the Newsreader

• Bowls Facilitator

• Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River

• Basketball Coach

• Studio Assistant

• City Mission Gardeners

• Delivery Driver

• Visiting Older People

• Swim Club Co-ordinators

• Walking Tour Guide

• Shuttle Cleaner

• Walking Companion

• Retail – Op Shop Whanganui East

• Retail – Op Shop Gonville

• Alexa (Voice) Support Person

• Community Centre / Library Assistant

• Gardener

• Market Assistant

• Committee Member / Administrator

• Hostel Hand

• Telephone Operator

• Opp Shop Sorter / Cleaner

• Driver

• Homework Group / After-school Group Facilitator

• Health Shuttle Driver

• Health Shuttle Assistant

• Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

• Meals on Wheels Driver

• Internet banking/smartphones/tablets Tutor

• Wanganui Community Patrol

• Tram Conductors / Motorman

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please call us or come and see us, Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, “The old post office building”, Whanganui.

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4pm. Phone 06 3479430

Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or go to our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz



