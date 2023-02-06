Whanganui Volunteer Centre

Urgent job vacancies — Volunteer Whanganui:

Production Assistants — Shakespeare in the Park

Marshalls — Shakespeare in the Park

Special Olympics Committee Assistant Secretary

Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistant

Assistant Swimming Coach

Diabetes Board Members

Deckhand Waimarie

Night Crisis Line Worker

On-call Dial the Newsreader

Backstage Crew Member Opera House

Bowls Facilitator

Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River

Basketball Coach

Studio Assistant

City Mission Gardeners

Delivery Driver

Visiting Older People

Swim Club Co-ordinators

Walking Tour Guide

Shuttle Cleaner

Walking Companion

Retail — Op-shop Whanganui East

Retail — Op-shop Gonville

Alexa (Voice) Support Person

Community Centre/Library Assistant

Gardener

Market Assistant

Committee Member/Administrator

Hostel Hand

Library Shelver

Telephone Operator

Op-shop Sorter/Cleaner

Driver

Homework Group/After-school Group Facilitator

Grants Co-ordinator

On-call Dial the News Reader

Health Shuttle Driver

Health Shuttle Companion

Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

Meals on Wheels Driver

Internet banking/Smartphones/Tablets Tutor

Wanganui Community Patrol

Tram Conductors/ Motorman

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions, please call us or come and see us at Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House - the “old post office building” in Whanganui.

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am - 4pm. Phone (06) 3479430, email whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.