Urgent job vacancies — Volunteer Whanganui:
- Production Assistants — Shakespeare in the Park
- Marshalls — Shakespeare in the Park
- Special Olympics Committee Assistant Secretary
- Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistant
- Assistant Swimming Coach
- Diabetes Board Members
- Deckhand Waimarie
- Night Crisis Line Worker
- On-call Dial the Newsreader
- Backstage Crew Member Opera House
- Bowls Facilitator
- Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River
- Basketball Coach
- Studio Assistant
- City Mission Gardeners
- Delivery Driver
- Visiting Older People
- Swim Club Co-ordinators
- Walking Tour Guide
- Shuttle Cleaner
- Walking Companion
- Retail — Op-shop Whanganui East
- Retail — Op-shop Gonville
- Alexa (Voice) Support Person
- Community Centre/Library Assistant
- Gardener
- Market Assistant
- Committee Member/Administrator
- Hostel Hand
- Library Shelver
- Telephone Operator
- Op-shop Sorter/Cleaner
- Driver
- Homework Group/After-school Group Facilitator
- Grants Co-ordinator
- On-call Dial the News Reader
- Health Shuttle Driver
- Health Shuttle Companion
- Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers
- Meals on Wheels Driver
- Internet banking/Smartphones/Tablets Tutor
- Wanganui Community Patrol
- Tram Conductors/ Motorman
If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions, please call us or come and see us at Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House - the “old post office building” in Whanganui.
Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am - 4pm. Phone (06) 3479430, email whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.