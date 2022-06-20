Volunteer Whanganui supports 101 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies — Volunteer Whanganui

· City Mission Gardeners

· Delivery Driver

· Visiting Older People

· Cancer Society Gardener

· Swim Club Co-ordinators

· Walking Tour Guide

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail — Op Shop Whanganui East

· Retail — Op Shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Community Fridge Assistant

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/After-School Group Facilitator

· Grants Co-ordinator

· On-Call Dial the News Reader

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

· Horse Groomer & Handler

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please call us or come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.