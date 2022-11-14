Volunteer Whanganui supports 96 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies — Volunteer Whanganui

· Van Driver

· Diabetes Board Members

· Deck hand Waimarie

· Night Crisis Line Worker

· On Call Dial the Newsreader

· Backstage Crew Member Opera House

· Bowls Facilitator

· Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River

· Basketball Coach

· Studio Assistant

· City Mission Gardeners

· Delivery Driver

· Visiting Older People

· Swim Club Co-ordinators

· Walking Tour Guide

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail — Op Shop Whanganui East

· Retail — Op Shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Opp Shop Sorter/ Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/ After- School Group Facilitator

· Grants Co-ordinator

· On-Call Dial the News Reader

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphones/ Tablets Tutor

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/ Motorman

· Horse Groomer & Handler

If you are interested in any of these volunteer positions please call us or come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway St, Community House, "The old post office building", Wanganui

Opening hours: Monday-Thursday 9am-4pm. Ph (06) 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.