Volunteer vacancies

Volunteer Whanganui supports 99 not-for-profit organisations with volunteers. Here are some positions that are available:

Urgent Job Vacancies – Volunteer Whanganui

· Special Olympics Committee Assistant Secretary

· Mobile Blood Drive Support Assistant

· Assistant Swimming Coach

· Van Driver

· Diabetes Board Members

· Deckhand Waimarie

· Night Crisis Line Worker

· On-Call Dial the Newsreader

· Backstage Crew Member, Opera House

· Bowls Facilitator

· Secretary for Friends of the Whanganui River

· Basketball Coach

· Studio Assistant

· City Mission Gardeners

· Delivery Driver

· Visiting Older People

· Swim Club Co-ordinators

· Walking Tour Guide

· Shuttle Cleaner

· Walking Companion

· Retail – Op-shop Whanganui East

· Retail – Op-shop Gonville

· Alexa (Voice) Support Person

· Library Assistant

· Gardener

· Market Assistant

· Committee Member/ Administrator

· Hostel Hand

· Library Shelver

· Telephone Operator

· Op-shop Sorter/Cleaner

· Driver

· Homework Group/After-school Group Facilitator

· Grants Co-ordinator

· Health Shuttle Driver

· Health Shuttle Companion

· Volunteer Whanganui Raffle Sellers

· Meals on Wheels Driver

· Internet banking/Smartphones/Tablets Tutor

· Wanganui Community Patrol

· Tram Conductors/Motorman

If you are interested in any of these bolunteer positions, please call us or come and see us.

Room 110, 60 Ridgway Street, Community House, “The old post office building”, Whanganui.

Opening hours: Monday – Thursday, 9am – 4pm. Ph (06) 3479430, email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz or visit our website for all our current positions: volunteerwhanganui.org.nz.


