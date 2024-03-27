Nerrily Frith, Whanganui Volunteer of the Month.

Whanganui Volunteer of the Month for April is Nerrily Frith, who heads many local organisations. Sandra Rickey nominated her from Volunteer Whanganui.

“I don’t think there is anything in your day you don’t do in a volunteer role,” said Sandra. “You head many organisations - good governance and good Boards are so vital to the success of an organisation.

“Thankfully, you’ve put your hand up to do that, which benefits a lot of organisations in the community. Communities couldn’t be good ones without organisations,” she said. Nerrily received a certificate, a volunteer badge, and a $40 voucher from Mud Ducks.

Nerrily is president of Brain Injury Whanganui, which she has belonged to for seven years, and has spent four years with Brain Injury New Zealand. She is president of IHC in Whanganui, having served 14 years with IDEA Services (a part of IHC), and being president for the last five years.

She has been president of Grey Power Whanganui for the last year, to advocate for people, and is Chairwoman of Community House - as well as doing other voluntary work.

“I feel that this country runs on volunteers,” she said. “Without them, half the places wouldn’t be up and running, especially with the government pulling funding on NGOs (non-government organisations.)

“We need to do our best as volunteers, to keep things moving, and to be support for people. I was blown away when Sandra nominated me. I don’t do this for recognition, I just do it to help.

“I have a strong voice for people with all kinds of disabilities, and the elderly - who can get left behind,” Nerrily said.

Having lived in Whanganui most of her life, Nerrily spent five years at Girls College Hostel. That was a highlight for her, but when things go right for people, they are her highlights. She is a positive person, loves people and has compassion.

“We find some of the paperwork hard to understand working with agencies, for people with low vision, hard of hearing and disabilities, who can’t understand half of the paperwork. It’s about giving people a voice,” she said.

Nerrily is on the Whanganui City Council Health and Well-being Committee, the Safer Whanganui Committee and the Positive Aging Committee, representing Community House, Grey Power and IHC. She says she likes to make a difference.

■ Anyone wanting to volunteer for the community can contact the Whanganui Volunteer Centre, Room 110, 1st Floor, Community House, 60 Ridgway Street, Whanganui. Phone 06 3479430. Email: whanganuivolunteercentre@xtra.co.nz















