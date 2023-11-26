Laura Adams is Volunteer Whanganui’s Volunteer of the Month.

She has been volunteering for Hospice Whanganui for 26 years, starting in 1997 at Richmond House. She was looking after patients and doing housework then.

For the last 18 years, she has been volunteering at the Hospice Whanganui Op Shop in Tawa St. She came to New Zealand from England, spending 20 years in Tauranga before coming to Whanganui in 1987, 36 years ago.

“I just love being in the op shop,” said Laura Adams. “I’ve got lovely customers, people come in and give us donations on top of the price we are asking for items. There are really good bargains there, and it’s a happy place to be.

“There is so much stuff coming in every day, people are so incredibly generous to us. It’s my exclusive shopping place, I don’t need to shop anywhere else.

“We are desperate for volunteers, it’s great fun working at the op shop. We would love people to come and help in the shop - they can contact Volunteer Whanganui.

“I’ve never heard anyone have any complaints against Hospice Whanganui. Everybody has been full of admiration.”

Hospice Whanganui volunteer coordinator Kisu Hall nominated Laura Adams for the Volunteer of the Month.

“She’s an absolute legend and it was so great to spend some time getting to know her, she’s had an amazing life and has so much experience as a volunteer,” she said.

Her nomination read: “Laura Adams is one of our long-term supporters, she joined our volunteer team around 25 years ago when Hospice Whanganui was based at Richmond House on Anzac Parade.

“Over the years she has turned her hand to everything from the Bring & Buy fundraisers to staying overnight providing companionship and support to patients at Richmond House.

“Today she is a highly valued member of our Whanganui East retail shop, bringing her experience and capability to our sales desk, and she is still supporting our fundraising events when she can.

“Laura has a passion for the work of Hospice Whanganui and is dedicated to the Whanganui East Hospice Shop team. We wholeheartedly nominate her for Volunteer of the Month, with appreciation for all that she has done for us.”