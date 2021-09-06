Vintage Weekend marks a decade

Vintage Weekend is a good excuse to don the glad rags and dance to the music. Photo / Rodney Donaldson / Whanganui Camera Club

Vintage Weekend is a good excuse to don the glad rags and dance to the music. Photo / Rodney Donaldson / Whanganui Camera Club

Planning is under way for Whanganui Vintage Weekend in January 2022 and it's going to be an extra special occasion as the event celebrates its 10th birthday.

This means there is even more reason for you to plan your vintage outfits and to celebrate your favourite era this upcoming Wellington Anniversary Weekend.

The Whanganui Vintage Weekend Trust (WVWT) is delighted to announce that the event manager this year is Shanti Sibbing, well known in the Whanganui event scene as the person behind Whanganui Walls – street art festival and Lights on Bikes.

She will be working alongside the trust to bring another action-packed event to our district from January 21-24.

"I am super excited to be on board. I have big boots to fill following Heather Cox's great work over the past three years, but I am up for the challenge and excited to get the ball rolling," says Shanti.

"I am also looking forward to working alongside all the amazing organisers who shape this programme of wonderful events.

"With more than 30 events expected to run over the four days there will be a lot to keep everybody busy, so make sure you save the dates and invite your friends and family over, for a weekend to remember.

"Some will be the regular favourites and some will be new, and we look forward to providing details of these as soon as possible."

Shanti Sibbing is the new Whanganui Vintage Weekend event manager. Photo / Supplied

Bruce Jellyman, who chairs the trust, asks that any group that wants to hold a vintage themed event during the event weekend, and hasn't yet made contact, does this by emailing Shanti at info@whanganuivintageweekend.nz before the end of September to discuss your idea.

"We are very keen to ensure the full programme of events is able to be provided as early as possible to enable visitors to plan their weekend, and also note there are still opportunities for local businesses to sponsor events," he says.