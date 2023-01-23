Brendon Deere’s Spitfire over Whanganui on Sunday, just before landing at Whanganui Airport. Photo / Paul Brooks

The only complaint I have heard about Anniversary weekend and everything in it was that there was too much to do, see and hear.

True, no one person could cover everything on offer, even if you gave it a good try, but has there ever been so much choice over the three days? And all of it in Whanganui. Whatever you wanted to get to, there was very little travel involved, because it’s Whanganui. Even the Summer Programme events had transport laid on.

And, speaking of transport: if it had wheels, wings (fixed or rotating) or moved on water; if it was old, newish, or positively ancient, it was here — on the road, rail, in the air and on the water.

Open day at the Aero Club brought a wealth of aviation history to Whanganui, including Brendon Deere’s 1943 vintage Spitfire. This time it actually landed at Whanganui Airport after a bit of a fly around. I caught a photo as it flew overhead before coming round to land (pictured).

There was music — lots of it — with bands playing right through the weekend and with the overlap of Whanganui Opera Week it meant pretty much all musical tastes were catered for.

If that wasn’t enough, Tash Brechmanis and Wade Coneybeer got married on Saturday in the Memorial Hall, in a ceremony as beautiful as it was significant.

The Billy Webb Challenge brought enthusiasts from all over the country, and when the rowing was finished there was still plenty to enjoy.

Galleries and studios exhibited artistically and Repertory Theatre staged James and the Giant Peach over the weekend.

Wheels in Wanganui had a massive display and fundraiser for connoisseurs of fine automobiles and massive trucks, drawing a huge Sunday crowd and raising money for St John.

Monday’s Plumber Dan Soapbox Derby is always a crowd pleaser, or you could inhale the scents of a thousand blooms on the Arthritis Anniversary Amble around some beautiful local gardens.

There were things to buy, things to marvel at, and heaps to inspire you to come back and do it again next year.

It is hard to explain to someone who has never experienced this town at its most vibrant and exciting just what Whanganui is all about. The best thing they can do is experience it for themselves, which is a whole lot better than listening to us rave about it.

People have moved here for the affordable housing and discovered a lifestyle they never thought they could have.

Perhaps a new slogan? Whanganui — bet that surprised ya!

Behind all of this are the organisers, participants and volunteers who work tirelessly to make it all happen. Our debt to them is huge - team, we do appreciate you.