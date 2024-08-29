Labuschagne said she had never been injured badly enough to be hospitalised but had experienced a number of near misses, typically involving horses kicking out.
“We’re out in the field and we don’t have support staff with us, and we’re more reliant on clients to be straight with us about whether a horse is dangerous.
“I’ve been in scenarios where people say to me ‘he’s a little bit green’ and the horse is full-blown wild.”
Wanganui Veterinary Services vet Dr Netta Rousell, who often treats horses, said it was more attractive for vet graduates to go into small animal work as it took place in a more controlled environment.
“With horses, you have to have that special motivation and drive to look after the sector.
“You get far more exposure to small animals and, for me, I’ve gone through pony club as a kid and therefore had that leg-up of wanting to work with horses.”
She said there were nights where they struggled to cover after-hours shifts for horse work.
“Often horse owners only get vets out where there is an emergency and the owners are in a very stressed and panicked state.
“They see you probably as negative before you build rapport with them.”
Bell said the work could involve ending up in the middle of nowhere chasing a horse around a field and “just rolling with the punches”.
“As a new grad, I remember being on after-hours for the first time and a call came to stitch up a horse.
“Then the horse ended up being very challenging and it didn’t like vets at all, it was just me and the owner ... but then the owner fainted.
“Those are the things that you just can’t prepare for - they can’t teach you that at vet school.”
Palmerston North Massey University senior equine practising veterinarian and clinic manager Alaina Tessier said they were “definitely feeling the pressure” of recruiting and maintaining adequate vet numbers.
“I think that the vet shortages are not specific to our region or to the equine industry, but are nation- and veterinary-industry wide.”
In their fifth year of a veterinary degree, students can choose to spend more time in the Equine Veterinary Clinic, but numbers vary year by year depending on students’ interest.
It used to be more common for vets to see a mixture of animals but now it was normal for vets to be more specialised, she said.
“Whanganui used to definitely be mostly down the road of being mixed vets - but within that, you always have some people who have an interest in one thing or another.”
Labuschagne said there were big areas of the country that were not well-covered when it came to equine vets, and clients between Whanganui and New Plymouth would have to travel with their horse to access a specialised vet.
“It’s not like cats and dogs and cattle where pretty much every town has a vet that does them.”
Mana Farms Riding School owner Sheree Dey said there was a need for more experienced equine vets in the Manawatū-Whanganui region.
She has been operating her riding school for about 23 years and owns 32 horses - including donkeys and foals - across more than 24ha.
When one of her foals experienced a rectal prolapse, the vet who arrived did not have the experience to deal with the injury because they were not specialised in treating horses.
“[The horse] was stressing out to the max.”
After calling another veterinarian service, she was able to secure proper treatment for the horse.
“Sometimes [the vets] are busy and can’t come straight away and so you’re standing around waiting.
“Or we can’t get them because they’re not available or too busy.”
The most common injuries that required vet treatment were gashes that needed stitches after horses kicked fences, but there were also less acute issues such as diarrhoea or rashes from a change of grass, Dey said.