Runners head off at the start of the Wanganui Harrier Club's Vaoga Cup race. Photo / Mandy Jones

A special guest was at Whanganui’s Lundon Park for the Wanganui Harrier Club’s annual cross-country Vaoga Cup race.

Participants were treated to a visit from former World’s Strongest Man competitor Levi Vaoga and members of his whānau last weekend. The Vaoga Cup is named after Levi’s father, the late Dick Vaoga. The inaugural race for the cup took place around 30 years ago. The Vaoga whānau were all members of the Wanganui Harrier Club and Levi ran his first half-marathon when he was nine years old.

The Vaoga Cup walk/run race is run over a nearly 5.7-kilometre course, with a hill in the middle, providing participants with climbs and descents to soft grounds.

It was the first time in recent years the club had held an event at Lundon Park and, after positive feedback from competitors, it would likely become a regular venue, spokeswoman Paula Conder said.

“The undulations, hurdles and variety the course offered would foot it with some of the best cross-country courses in the country,” she said.

Levi Vaoga presenting Alex Caradus with the Vaoga Cup. Photo / Rachel Richmond

Trophies for this event are awarded by way of a sealed handicap. All competitors start together, then a secret handicap time is added on to work out the winners. The faster runners or walkers have a larger time added on, meaning all competitors have a chance to win the trophy.

Vaoga Cup trophy winners: Alex Caradus (Vaoga Cup), Bex Sharratt (Geelorup Trophy), James McGregor (McCarquin Cup), Hannah Byam (Chilcott Trophy), Aiden Billing (Pointon Cup), Gerardus Barendze (Black Shield), Serenity Barendze (McBeth Miniature Trophy), Tracy Richards (WHC Trophy Women’s Walk) and Brendan Gibbs (WHC Trophy Men’s Walk).