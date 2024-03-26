Unique transport to IHC Wanganui ‘Mask’erade Ball

Vintage cars picked everyone up for the ball. The doors were opened for the guests and rearranging of dresses, then a tour around Whanganui, before arriving at the Ball.

A great night of dancing was had at the IHC Wanganui Ball recently, called The “Mask”erade Ball, making people feel special.

Doreen Barns, events co-ordinator for IHC Committee Wanganui, arranged for unique transport to the ball on Saturday, March 16, held at Whanganui Racecourse.

The band was Flashback, who played music that had everyone up dancing all night.

Vintage car club and Whanganui Limousines donated their time and cars to transport people to the Ball.

Karen Craddock in black. Hayley Barns, middle, Doreen Barns Event Coordinator IHC Branch Committee Wanganui. The necklaces Hayley and Doreen are wearing were worn to many Balls in the 1950s by Doreen’s mother and Hayley's nana June Fifield.

IHC Event Coordinator Doreen Barns, Hayley Barns and Karen Craddock.

