Unique transport to IHC Wanganui ‘Mask’erade Ball

Vintage cars picked everyone up for the ball. The doors were opened for the guests and rearranging of dresses, then a tour around Whanganui, before arriving at the Ball.
A great night of dancing was had at the IHC Wanganui Ball recently, called The “Mask”erade Ball, making people feel special.
Doreen Barns, events co-ordinator for IHC Committee Wanganui, arranged for unique transport to the ball on Saturday, March 16, held at Whanganui Racecourse.
The band was Flashback, who played music that had everyone up dancing all night.