Third-year Bachelor of Nursing student Julia Batyrova, who scored the highest overall rating for her application, received a $1500 scholarship from Whanganui Education Trust.

“Julia’s application and references highlighted her part-time work as a community support worker, enabling her to self-fund her studies with us at Ucol Whanganui. She balances her work commitments and study with grace and determination. Her goal is to serve and empower people, and she has a genuine desire to help others and an ability to build trusting relationships and provide high-quality care.”

The second-highest scoring applicant was Jessie Howell, a hairdressing student who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Auckland.

“Jessie has been involved in hair and makeup work in editorial publications; these experiences have shaped her aesthetic sensibility and commitment to creative collaboration. Her dream is to open a hybrid salon-gallery space combining her passion for styling with her background in contemporary art.”

Jenna Wakeling, a third-year Bachelor of Arts and Design student, and Nicole McCann, a Beauty Therapy ākonga, each received a $1000 scholarship from The Leedstown Trust.

“Jenna travels from Waverley to attend her classes in Whanganui. She takes pride in being a supportive and collaborative student. Her long-term goal is to work in the costume design industry, a dream she has held since childhood. To her, costume is more than clothing, it’s a way to communicate identity, emotion and history.

“Nicole moved to Whanganui from Taihape for her studies, as she is passionate about beauty therapy and photography. She is an exceptional student, achieving an A+ on every assignment to date, and hopes to explore how she can use photography in the beauty industry in the future. Nicole has a great work ethic and amazing people skills.”

Akoranga Education Trust (total $45,000, including $5000 valedictorian scholarship for graduation ceremony in 2026 and a $20,000 hardship grant - recipients not listed): Drei Paki-Borell (NZ Certificate in Construction), Sharon Alston (Bachelor of Nursing), Victor Raimoana-Hausman (Bachelor of Nursing), Flynn Hogan (Bachelor of Nursing), Roman Sarki (Bachelor of Design & Arts), Chelsea Hines (Bachelor of Nursing), Te Raupara Potaka-Healey (NZ Certificate in Construction), Lourdes Kingi (Te Tohu Paetahi Akoranga Bachelor of Teaching - ECE), Michelle Webb (Bachelor of Nursing), Dayna Christiansen McKay (Bachelor of Nursing), Paris McNamara-Hunt (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy), Rose Baby (Bachelor of Nursing), Simon Phillips (Bachelor of Nursing), Sajin Joseph (Bachelor of Nursing), Cara Leather (NZ Certificate in Hairdressing), Amie Brownie (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy), Jilyzah Tonihi (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy), Olivia Dobbin (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy), Joape Naimila (NZ Certificate in Electrical Pre-Trade), Matenga Paki-Borell (NZ Certificate in Construction, Sunita Dennison (NZ Certificate in Hairdressing), Anu Xavier (Bachelor of Nursing), Charlotte Lyne (NZ Certificate in Hairdressing)

The Leedstown Trust (total $8000): Jenna Wakeling (Bachelor of Arts & Design), Sharyn Hight (NZ Diploma in Arts & Design), Eseta Mataitoga (Bachelor of Nursing), Nicole McCann (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy), Shane Morris (Bachelor of Nursing), Astie Harris (NZ Diploma in Arts & Design), Lara Murray (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy), Aiyana Towers (Bachelor of Nursing)

George Boulton Trust (total $5000): Abiya Babu (Bachelor of Nursing), Reineer Martinez (NZ Certificate in Automotive Engineering), Alice Mill (Bachelor of Teaching - ECE), Phillipa Petersen (Bachelor of Nursing), Emily Bright (NZ Certificate in Hairdressing)

Leighton Roe Memorial ($1000): Niamh Hicks (NZ Diploma in Arts & Design)

Lions Club of Wanganui (total $1500): Flynn Hogan, Brittney Robertson, Matariki Te Utupoto-Teki (all Bachelor of Nursing)

Loloma Pasifika ($500): Sylvia Tikoimaleya (Bachelor of Nursing)

Pati Family ($1000): Josateki Rasabale (Bachelor of Nursing)

Whanganui Combined Rotary Club (total $2000): Mineata Main (Te Tohu Paetahi Akoranga Bachelor of Teaching - ECE), Hailey-Jade Matiu (NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy)

Whanganui Education Trust (total $3000): Julia Batyrova (Bachelor of Nursing), Jessie Howell (NZ Certificate in Hairdressing)