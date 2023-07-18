The UCOL Whanganui campus entrance will undergo significant upgrades. Photo / Bevan Conley

Renovations are beginning on the entranceway to UCOL to reconnect the Whanganui River with students.

The redesign will open up the campus to a better view of the awa and has been designed in collaboration with local iwi Te Ātihaunui a Pāpārangi.

UCOL engineering and applied technologies executive dean Danny Reilly said the river was an integral part of the identity and history of Whanganui iwi.

“We heard some concerns about the current tin fence obstructing the view and it seemed like an easy thing to fix.

“It’s important to us that the whānau room and entranceway have a strong visual connection to the awa, so these two projects are closely tied together.”

Reilly said he hoped that this would help Māori kaimahi and ākonga feel more connected in campus life.

“Our architects have developed an exciting concept that includes a transparent fence looking out to the awa.

“In the centre of the entranceway will be two large gates, so it feels like the campus is more opened up too.”

The project to provide a whānau room for students is happening alongside the entranceway redesign.

Reilly said the whānau room would offer Māori specific services such as mihi whakatau [welcoming new staff], karakia and waiata.

There would also be counselling services, a meeting space and a comfortable place to relax for students.

“The relocation and development of the Whanganui whānau room is long overdue.

“With the upcoming renovations, we aim to transform it into a cosier space with increased functionality, including kitchen facilities.”

The whānau room is expected to be completed by the end of September, and the campus entranceway by early 2024.