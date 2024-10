Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital after a crash involving two cars on Springvale Rd. Photo / NZME

Two people were taken to Whanganui Hospital after a crash involving two cars on Springvale Rd.

Fire services were called to the crash at 5.54pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on Springvale Rd.

“There were minor injuries.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a first responder’s unit and an ambulance attended.