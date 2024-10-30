Emergency services attended a car crash on SH1 near Waiouru early on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

Emergency services attended a car crash on SH1 near Waiouru early on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital after a car crash on State Highway 1 near Waiōuru early on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said fire services were called to a single-vehicle crash near Waiōuru township just after 2am.

“It brought down some power lines as well.

“When we got there, everybody was out of the vehicles but the road was closed for the power company to get there and get the lines sorted.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances were sent at 2.09am.