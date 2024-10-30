Advertisement
Two people taken to hospital after crash on State Highway 1 near Waiōuru

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Emergency services attended a car crash on SH1 near Waiouru early on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital after a car crash on State Highway 1 near Waiōuru early on Thursday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Alison Munn said fire services were called to a single-vehicle crash near Waiōuru township just after 2am.

“It brought down some power lines as well.

“When we got there, everybody was out of the vehicles but the road was closed for the power company to get there and get the lines sorted.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances were sent at 2.09am.

“Two people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital, one with minor and one with moderate injuries.”

Munn said the road was closed for about three hours while the power company dealt with the power lines.

“Whilst SH1 was closed there was a diversion through the Waiōuru [military] camp to get traffic past.”

Crews from Waiōuru Fire Station attended the crash.

Firefighters assisted with road safety while the power lines were being secured and left the scene just after 5am, Munn said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

