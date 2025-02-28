“It’s a chemical that’s been on-site for a number of years that they no longer use but were looking to get rid of and, in the process, there’s been a spillage,” Gold said.
“These people work with these chemicals on a regular basis and do it in a certain way, but when [chemicals] change state and turn into a gas we have to err on the side of safety to protect members of the public.”
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda 20 litres of the chemical — thought to be perchloroethylene — was believed to have leaked.