“It’s a chemical that’s been on-site for a number of years that they no longer use but were looking to get rid of and, in the process, there’s been a spillage,” Gold said.

“These people work with these chemicals on a regular basis and do it in a certain way, but when [chemicals] change state and turn into a gas we have to err on the side of safety to protect members of the public.”

A section of Whanganui's Victoria Ave is closed as emergency services respond to a chemical spill in a dry cleaning business. Photo / Eva de Jong

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Belinda 20 litres of the chemical — thought to be perchloroethylene — was believed to have leaked.

The chemical is widely used to dissolve grease stains and is harmful to humans.

It was not harmful in small amounts but because it was such a concentrated amount it had evaporated into a gas that could be dangerous, Gold said.

A hazardous response team was sent to Whanganui Hospital to ensure the patients and hospital staff who came into contact with the chemical were safely decontaminated.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency scientific branch was assisting Whanganui firefighters with advice on the clean-up job involving the chemical.

A command unit and a pump from Palmerston North had also been sent to Whanganui.

Whanganui Fire Brigade senior station officer Shane Dudley said firefighters were working to contain the leak.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.