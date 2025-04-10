Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Two people injured in Marton crash; one in serious condition

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Quick Read

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marton at 10.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services have taken two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, to Whanganui Hospital after a crash in Marton.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said crews were called to a crash involving two vehicles on Pukepapa Road in Marton at about 10.45am today.

Two crews from Marton and Whanganui were at the scene for about an hour and had to rescue someone from a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, they found one person trapped in a vehicle,” Dempsey said.

“They extricated them and then gave them first aid.”

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended.

“Two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, were transported to Whanganui Hospital.”

Police said the road was blocked while emergency services were in attendance and the vehicles were towed.

Traffic management was in place.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

Save

