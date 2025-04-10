Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Marton at 10.45am on Thursday.

Emergency services have taken two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, to Whanganui Hospital after a crash in Marton.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said crews were called to a crash involving two vehicles on Pukepapa Road in Marton at about 10.45am today.

Two crews from Marton and Whanganui were at the scene for about an hour and had to rescue someone from a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, they found one person trapped in a vehicle,” Dempsey said.

“They extricated them and then gave them first aid.”