Two men will appear in Whanganui District Court in relation to an assault in the Whanganui CBD. Photo / Bevan Conley

Two young men have been arrested following an assault in central Whanganui that left a man with critical injuries.

Police said the injured man was found around 2.15am on Sunday, June 18, on the corner of St Hill St and Ridgway St.

The victim’s injuries appeared consistent with an assault and police asked the public for information which could assist with their inquiries.

After an investigation, they arrested two men aged 19 and 18 and charged them with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 19-year-old is due to appear in Whanganui District Court on June 27, while the 18-year-old is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

Police thanked members of the public who provided information on the incident, which enabled them “to hold the offenders to account and provide some reassurance for the victim and community”.

Following the assault, the victim was transferred from Whanganui Hospital to Wellington Hospital.

Police said the man remained in hospital in a stable condition.

