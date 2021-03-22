Turkey the Bird bringing more new music to Whanganui

Turkey the Bird is coming to play at Whanganui Musicians Club. Photo / Supplied

Another fresh and exciting voice from the vibrant Taranaki music scene – Turkey the Bird – comes to the stage at Whanganui Musicians Club this Saturday.

In fact, there are three voices singing harmonies and melodies and thoroughly enjoying each other's company in toe-tapping music that tells uplifting stories about love and life.

The trio features Andre Manella from Switzerland on guitar, bass and percussion, Adrian Whelan from Ireland on guitar, bass and spoons, and Kiwi Sol "Bear" Coulton on banjo.

The band was formed in 2019 in New Plymouth and explain they decided on a name ... "After we had written the first few songs and thought those sounded kinda quirky, like a turkey (a turkey is pretty quirky)! But we didn't want to mislead people into thinking we play Turkish music; hence, Turkey the Bird."

They have gained a good online following after releasing a series of live videos singing songs in unusual locations - like under a bridge, in a bus station or in the kitchen. They launched their first single, Everybody Needs A Little Sunshine, with a sold out show at the 4th Wall Theatre in New Plymouth and have since released another three singles off their self-titled debut album which is due to be released on May 21, 2021.

On Saturday, March 27, Turkey the Bird will bring their energetic live show to Whanganui for the very first time and are joined by a couple of special guests - Wayne Morris, who's a master on the washboard, cajon and percussion, and the legendary Janet Muggeridge on mandolin and vocals.

Come out and support live music. You are sure to have a good time!

Details

What: Turkey the Bird

When: Show starts at 8pm

Where: Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave.

Details: General Admission $25, Club members $20.