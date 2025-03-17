Narendra Modi calls for Christopher Luxon's support to address anti-India activities in New Zealand and Act reveals they are looking for candidates to run in local body elections.

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a truck rolled in the Central North Island today.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 near Waiōuru about 9.25am.

The truck was not blocking the road, however the road was blocked while emergency services attended, he said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one helicopter, and one operations manager went to the scene and two patients, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition, were airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital.