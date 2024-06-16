The road is expected to be closed for some time.

State Highway 1 is closed south of Taihape after a truck rolled.

The heavy truck and trailer unit rolled about five minutes south of the Rangitīkei town at around 5am on Monday.

Police said there were no injuries but the highway will remain closed for some time until the truck and trailer are removed.

NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed south of Rauma Rd.

It said there was no detour available, however SH4 could be considered as an alternate route.

An update is expected later on Monday morning.