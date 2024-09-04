Advertisement
Truck carrying ‘dangerous goods’ catches fire on Desert Rd

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
Fire crews responded to a truck catching fire on the Desert Rd last night. Photo / NZME

A truck carrying “dangerous goods” caught fire on the Desert Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to the truck fire at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

“When we arrived we found it was the trailer that was fully involved in fire, and the truck had been detached from the trailer,” she said.

A water tanker and crews from Waiōuru and Ohakune attended the incident.

The fire was extinguished after just over an hour but crews returned to the scene “to make sure it wasn’t going to reignite”.

“It was a truck carrying some dangerous goods so they wanted to make sure it was fully extinguished and that all the goods were dealt with.”

She could not say what the dangerous goods were.

A heavy haulage tow truck came to remove the trailer.

A police spokesman said police attended the incident for traffic management.

Fire crews left the scene just after 3am.

The Chronicle has asked Fire and Emergency NZ what the dangerous goods were.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering general news stories. She began as a reporter in 2023.

