Fire crews responded to a truck catching fire on the Desert Rd last night. Photo / NZME

A truck carrying “dangerous goods” caught fire on the Desert Rd.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews were called to the truck fire at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

“When we arrived we found it was the trailer that was fully involved in fire, and the truck had been detached from the trailer,” she said.

A water tanker and crews from Waiōuru and Ohakune attended the incident.

The fire was extinguished after just over an hour but crews returned to the scene “to make sure it wasn’t going to reignite”.