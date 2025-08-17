Advertisement
Truck and trailer rolls on State Highway 1 near Bulls; traffic management in place to recover vehicle

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
A truck and trailer rolled on State Highway 1 on Sunday. Photo / NZME

Traffic management is in place after a truck and trailer rolled on State Highway 1 near Bulls.

The incident occurred about 6.30am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews from Marton and Bulls and police responded.

It happened on the stretch of highway between Bulls and Calico

