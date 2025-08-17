NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said a crane would be used to recover the vehicle on Monday.
NZTA said road users should plan for stop/go traffic management between the intersections of Calico Line and SH3 from 9am, and expect delays of up to 15 minutes or use an alternative route.
The stretch of state highway will then be closed from 7pm for four to five hours for the final part of the removal, while the crane recovers the rest of the truck.
During the closure, a detour will be in place and road users are advised to follow signposted directions. Please allow for 20 to 30 minutes’ additional travel time.