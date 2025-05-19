Treaty settlement renames iconic sites in central North Island

Mt Dawson, 24km west-northwest of Waimarino, is now Ōruru Maunga.

Tahora, a small site on State Highway 43, 14km north-northeast of Whangamōmona, is now Tahorapāroa, and Tahora Saddle, a pass on the highway about 10km north-northeast of Whangamōmona, is now Tahorapāroa Saddle.

The fifth altered name is Mt Humphries in the Matemateaonga Range, 45km east of Stratford, which becomes Whakaihuwaka Maunga.

A new Crown-protected area name has been created.

A large scenic reserve extending from immediately west of Waimarino, south to Horopito, has been named Ngātokoerua Scenic Reserve. The reserve has been created through the reclassification of Erua Conservation Area and Erua Forest Sanctuary as a scenic reserve.

Another Crown-protected area – a scenic reserve on SH43, about 15km north-northeast of Whangamōmona – has been changed from Tahora Scenic Reserve to Tahorapāroa Scenic Reserve.

The names Erua Forest Sanctuary (for a sanctuary area 6km south-southwest of Waimarino), Ngapakihi Scenic Reserve and Raetihi Scenic Reserve (for scenic reserves immediately south of Raetihi), and Pipiriki Scenic Reserve (for a scenic reserve at Pipiriki) have been discontinued.

The Te Korowai o Wainuiārua Claims Settlement Act 2025 came into effect in March, bringing an end to decades of claims work by the people of Uenuku, Tamakana and Tamahaki (represented collectively as Te Korowai o Wainuiārua) over breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The Geographic Board gazetted the changes last week.

In December last year, Land Information Minister Chris Penk approved changing the name of National Park Village to Waimarino, following a request by Te Korowai o Wainuiārua researchers.

Waimarino is the original Māori name for the area, referring to “calm waters” pooling on the plains as they leave the mountain.

The Geographic Board considered more than 2000 submissions on the proposal.

