Wanganui Tramping Club members cross Mokai Station - with negotiated permission - to reach Ruahine Range. Photo / Laurel Stowell

The Walking Access Commission is negotiating solutions to allow trampers better access to the western Ruahine Range.

Ruahine Forest Park has 11 access points along its western edge, but only two do not need the permission of landowners.

One of the two open access points leads to Rangiwahia Hut, and it is so popular that a booking scheme has been introduced.

Previously tramping groups have had 'handshake' agreements with landowners on that side of the range.

In the past 10 years that has changed, Wanganui Tramping Club trips organiser Dave Scoullar says.

"It's disappointing because [a lack of] access makes quite a few of the huts very difficult to get to. As a club, we are sad, because we have always had good relationships with farmers."

Some members might never get to certain huts now, he said.

Scoullar recently had to negotiate - amicably - to cross Mokai Station. He understands farmers' concerns.

"We are grateful to farmers for allowing us to walk across working farms. Things do happen and, of course, if they do, you don't necessarily differentiate between the culprits and everyone else," he said.

Farmer Richard Gorringe is one who lets trampers cross his Hikurangi Farm, to get to the popular Purity Hut. It gives good access to the highest point in the range.

But, he said, giving access cost him and some people asking for it were rude and aggressive.

Others were not properly prepared for their trip, and he hated having to ring police when they got into trouble.

Big urban groups used to arrive at night and walk through his flock at lambing time.

His compromise was to offer only negotiated access, only between October and May, and to only one group each weekend.

Wanganui Tramping Club planned a trip to Purity Hut recently but was forced to go elsewhere because it was booked. Leader Shane McCulloch said he would try again, and book ahead.

"I sort of do find his idea quite good, because you know you are going to get the hut to yourself," he said.

There was no evidence that access had got tougher in the past 10 years, Palmerston North DOC community supervisor Kelly Hancock said, and she had no data to indicate hut use was dropping as a result.

However, the department was working with the New Zealand Walking Access Commission to improve access, Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatū field officer Kevin Ross said.

"It's getting more and more difficult, and we are trying to work through a number of those crossings [of private land], both with DOC and interested groups."

He thought progress would be made, but it would involve talking to a lot of people who had quite specific issues. Discussions over Kawhatau access were sensitive, he said, but it was an ideal place for families and beginners.

He had no doubt tramping in that area has dropped off due to the lack of access, and said Covid-19 had made more people want to head into the bush.

"My priority is retaining what we have got, and enhancing in some of those areas."

Landowners had often cited health and safety as a reason for denying access, Ross said.

"It's an easy option to say no, when things are difficult."

But Walking Access Commission field worker Stephen Day said landowners were not liable for the health and safety of recreational visitors on their land, even if the visitors were there without permission.

They were only responsible for warning of hazards caused by their business - such as tree felling or poison baits for pest control. Usually, a sign would do.

However, they often felt a moral responsibility for the safety of visitors, he said.