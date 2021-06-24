Traffic slowed, crossing points added to State Highway 3 in Waverley

Crossings and traffic slowing features are being installed on SH3 through Waverley. Photo / Bevan Conley

Waverley pedestrians will benefit from measures designed to slow traffic and three new crossing points on State Highway 3 as it passes through their South Taranaki town.

The crossing points include ramps and one has a refuge in the middle of the highway - a safe place from the many trucks that use the road. Bright Border Rugby colours have been used on the large painted planters there.

Traffic will also be slowed by signs, street art and painted cycle lanes.

Resident Jimi Walsh said he liked what was happening, and thought it would slow traffic. But a truck driver, who didn't want to be named, predicted other problems.

"You can only imagine what will happen if a motorcyclist hits one," he said.

The median strip in the highway was a safe refuge for traffic, and would be obstructed by the crossing refuge, the truck driver said.

The project is one of 70 around New Zealand in Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Innovating Streets for People programme. It is 90 per cent funded by the agency, and 10 per cent by South Taranaki District Council.

Waka Kotahi aimed to reduce driving, grow public transport, walking and cycling and create a safe, healthy, low carbon transport system, regional transport systems manager Ross I'Anson said.

The Innovating Streets programme is also about making towns more welcoming and inclusive. The community and the heavy haulage industry were both involved in the design for Waverley.

The project is a trial. Its value will be assessed and the changes will continue if people like them.

Construction, which is taking place overnight from 7pm to 5am, has been slowed by bad weather.