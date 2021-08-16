Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announces funding for Whanganui & Partners, Visit Ruapehu

Visit Ruapehu's responsibility is to market the destination of Ruapehu as a tourism destination. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Whanganui and Ruapehu are among the recipients in a new round of regional tourism investment coming from the Government.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash announced Whanganui & Partners and Visit Whanganui - the two districts' Regional Tourism Organisations (RTO) - would each receive $700,000.

The funding had been set aside as part of a plan announced by Nash in May.

The organisations manage and market tourism in their respective areas to try to increase the number of people who visit them as well as the experiences that are available.

As part of their remit, those RTOs must try to build their local tourism industry in a way that is sustainable.

The funding for Whanganui & Partners and Visit Ruapehu is part of a $26 million rollout to 31 RTOs announced by Nash on Tuesday morning.

"Domestic tourism is experiencing a boom as Kiwis take the opportunity to 'do something new' and see more of their own backyard," Nash said.

He said the RTOs were working hard "behind the scenes" to make tourism more sustainable and for more collaboration among people and groups involved in the industry.

"This investment provides further help for places 'off the beaten track' impacted by the absence of international visitors, like Waitomo in the North Island, and South Island areas of Fiordland, Kaikoura, Mackenzie District, Queenstown Lakes and south Westland," Nash said.

The funds given out ranged from $400,000 to $1.5m.

"This is a significant investment," Nash said.

"It allows the RTOs to enhance destination management plans, build industry skills and capability, develop new products and ideas to attract visitors, promote sustainable tourism, and roll out marketing."

To be eligible for investment, RTOs need a commitment of funding from local government, among other criteria, and funding is allocated based on the size of the RTO.

Whanganui & Partners and Visit Ruapehu were considered medium tier organisations.

In addition to the funding for the 31 RTOs, the umbrella body Regional Tourism New Zealand will receive $200,000 to provide support and help build capability within RTOs across New Zealand.

Whanganui & Partners and Visit Ruapehu have been contacted for comment.